Jake Allen makes 31 saves in the Devils’ 3-0 victory over the Oilers

By The Associated Press
New Jersey Devils goalie Jake Allen (34) keeps out an Edmonton Oilers puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/AMBER BRACKEN]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jake Allen made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and 26th of his NHL career, helping the New Jersey Devils close their Western Canadian trip with a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist and Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier also scored. The Devils improved to 8-5-2. They have won three of last four after a four-game skid.

Calvin Pickard made 13 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers (6-6-1) had won two straight.

Takeaways

Devils: Bratt also had his 12th assist of the season to give him nine points in his last eight games and 15 overall.

Oilers: Forward Leon Draisaitl was held pointless after having six points in his previous two games.

Key moment

New Jersey took a 2-0 lead on the power play with 3:26 remaining in the second period. Nico Hischier made a nice feed into the slot to set up Bratt.

Up next

New Jersey hosts Montreal on Thursday night. Edmonton hosts Vegas on Wednesday night.

