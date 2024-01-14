Jaiswal, Dube half-centuries give India 2-0 lead against Afghanistan in T20 cricket series

INDORE, India (AP) — Half centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube have helped India to beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 cricket international. India took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Jaiswal scored 68 off 34 balls at the Holkar Stadium. Dube secured a second consecutive half-century in the series as India successfully chased down Afghanistan’s 172 all out with 26 balls remaining. Dube finished with 63 not out off 32 balls as India scored 173-4 in 15.4 overs. It had won the first T20 in Mohali by six wickets as well. Bengaluru will host the third and final T20 on Wednesday.

