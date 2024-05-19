Jaime Torres wins the Preakness with Seize the Grey 2 years after starting to ride horses

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaime Torres won the Preakness Stakes aboard Seize the Grey just two after he began riding horses. The 25-year-old native of Puerto Rico first wanted to be a jockey after watching horse racing on television in late 2019. He went to jockey school and made that happen in time to ride in his first Triple Crown race on Saturday. Torres’ parents flew to Baltimore to surprise him and were able to celebrate the biggest accomplish so far in his young career.

