Jaime Lozano staying on as Mexico coach after winning CONCACAF Gold Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jaime Lozano is staying on as Mexico coach after leading El Tri to the CONCACAF Gold Cup title last month. Lozano had been serving as interim coach, but the Mexican Federation has decided to drop the interim tag. The 44-year-old Lozano also coached Mexico to bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, but his contract expired after the Games. The next men’s World Cup is in 2026.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.