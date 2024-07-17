Jaime Lozano fired as head coach 2 weeks after Mexico’s Copa America exit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jaime Lozano has been fired as head coach two weeks after Mexico’s first-round exit at the Copa América. The Mexican Football Federation says Lozano declined its offer to stay and work as an assistant to the next coach for two years and potentially take over again after the 2026 World Cup. Javier Aguirre is considered the main candidate for the job.

