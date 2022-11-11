Jaidee serves Thai feast before Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX (AP) — Thongchai Jaidee treated PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies to a Thai feast on the eve of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Jaidee and his family spent three months planning and preparing a multi-course meal for about 100 people Wednesday at Phoenix Country Club. Jaidee and his wife came up with the idea about three months ago and wanted to do it earlier in the season, but couldn’t find a place to pull off their massive feast. At Phoenix Country Club, they had a kitchen that could accommodate a large meal and found a nearby Asian market to get all the ingredients they needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.