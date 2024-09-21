Jai Patel’s late field goal lifts Rutgers over Virginia Tech 26-23

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jai Patel connected on a 24-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to lift Rutgers to a 26-23 victory over Virginia Tech. Patel’s field goal capped a 68-yard drive after Rutgers (3-0) squandered a 16-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but hung on to register its first road win of the season and its 10th consecutive nonconference victory. Virginia Tech (2-2) took over at its 25 after Patel’s field goal, but on the third play of the drive, quarterback Kyron Drones’ pass was intercepted by Rutgers’ Robert Longerbeam, sealing the win for the Scarlet Knights.

