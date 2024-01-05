Jahvon Quinerly’s late 3 gives No. 15 Memphis 78-75 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly made a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and No. 15 Memphis survived a late flurry from Tulsa’s Cobe Williams to beat the Golden Hurricane 78-75. David Jones and Nae’Qwan Tomlin each scored 17 points for Memphis, which led 75-70 in the final minute before Williams scored five points in a three-second span. After Quinerly’s 3, Williams’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out. PJ Haggerty scored 27 points for Tulsa, which had a nine-game home winning streak snapped. Carlous Williams added 16 and Cobe Williams finished with 10. Quinerly scored 11 points for Memphis.

