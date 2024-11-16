Jahmyl Telfort totals 17 of 19 points in second half as Butler cruises to 81-70 victory over SMU

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Butler beat SMU 81-70, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season. Telfort, who made just 1 of 7 shots in the first half, hit 5 of 9 with two 3-pointers in the second for the Bulldogs (3-1), who have opened with four straight home games. He added six rebounds and five assists. Kolby King and Pierre Brooks both scored 14 for Butler. King came off the bench to sink 5 of 6 shots including all four of his 3-point attempts. Finley Bizjack was 8 for 8 at the foul line and scored 12 with six rebounds. Chuck Harris came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 21 to lead the Mustangs (3-1) in their first road game of the season.

