Jahmyl Telford scores 24, Butler knocks off No. 25 Mississippi State 87-77 to win Arizona Tip-Off

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 24 points, Pierre Brooks II added 22 and Butler knocked off No. 25 Mississippi State 87-77 to win the Arizona Tip-Off. Butler (6-1) survived with a 61-59 win against Northwestern in the semifinals after blowing a 15-point lead and nearly coughed up an 11-point lead on Friday night after Riley Kugel and Josh Hubbard brought Mississippi State back. Kugel had 10 points in the first three minutes of the second half, and Hubbard followed with 13 quick points as Mississippi State (6-1) used an 8-0 run to pull within 70-68. Hubbard and Kugel each had 22 points.

