Jaguars WR Zay Jones scratched mother of his child during custody argument, police report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A police report says Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones got into a custody argument with the mother of his child and left fingernail scratches on her neck. Parts of the report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were redacted. The woman told deputies she was visiting Jones and his family on Monday when Jones got upset that she was taking their kid back to Orlando. Police observed “several small scratches” on the woman’s neck that were “consistent with marks from a fingernail.” Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. He made a first appearance before a judge Tuesday and was expected to be released later on a $2,503 bond.

