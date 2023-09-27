Jaguars WR Zay Jones is a long shot to face the Falcons in London. LB Devin Lloyd is out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is a long shot to play against Atlanta at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Jones sprained his right knee two weeks ago against Kansas City and was inactive for last week’s game against Houston. Coach Doug Pederson says Jones will still make the trip across the pond. Jones has five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown this season. The Jaguars are playing back-to-back games in London, with the second one coming against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. With Jones traveling, he could miss the first one and play in the second one.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.