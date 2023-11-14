Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charge, awaits first appearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Jones was booked into the Duval County Jail and was scheduled to make a first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning. Jail records did not indicate exactly why Isaiah Avery Jones, 28, had been arrested. The jail shows his arrest was for domestic battery causing bodily harm. The Jaguars say “we are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information.”

