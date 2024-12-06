Jaguars WR Josh Reynolds ready to put Denver shooting — ‘a crazy ordeal’ — behind him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Josh Reynolds was ready for another change of scenery after getting shot in Denver in mid-October. The Jaguars claimed Reynolds off waivers from the Broncos, adding the journeyman to help offset season-ending injuries to Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis. The 29-year-old Reynolds missed the last eight games, with the bulk of those coming after the shooting. He calls the incident “a crazy ordeal.” Reynolds and another man were shot as they drove from a strip club in the early morning hours of Oct. 18. Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head.

