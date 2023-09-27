Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley eager to show everyone, including the Falcons, his true skills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It admittedly took Calvin Ridley “a couple days” to get over the worst performance of his NFL career. Two dropped touchdown passes. Two false start penalties. Two days of mulling what went wrong and why in a 37-17 loss to Houston. Ridley says he can’t wait to show everyone how hard he’s working “to be a great player.” He also wants to show the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley will face his former team for the first time Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London. Ridley admitted it’s far from just another game.

