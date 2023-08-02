Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley changes cleats, alleviates toe soreness and practices in full

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley switched cleats to alleviate toe soreness. Coach Doug Pederson initially said Ridley would be limited in training camp because of his achy toe. But Ridley found a solution by wearing different shoes. He responded by taking part in every practice drill, although he dropped at least four passes. Ridley left practice early on Tuesday, took off his shoulder pads and shoes and chilled on a metal bench. The Jaguars provided no update on him until Pederson addressed reporters before practice Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.