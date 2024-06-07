Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., the 23rd overall draft pick, signs a 4-year deal worth roughly $14.6M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thomas was the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft. Thomas was slated to get a four-year deal worth $14.6 million under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. The contract includes a signing bonus estimated at roughly $7.5 million as well as a club option for a fifth year. Jacksonville traded down six spots before drafting the former LSU standout to help build around franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

