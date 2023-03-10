Jaguars won’t spend big in free agency as they await draft

After committing more than $400 million in free agency over the past two years — including nearly $250 million guaranteed — the Jacksonville Jaguars are pinching pennies in 2023. They were roughly $30 million over the salary cap a few weeks ago, but GM Trent Baalke created nearly $40 million in space by cutting CB Shaquill Griffin and reworking several contracts. The creative accounting should allow the defending AFC South champions to keep their core intact. Much of the team’s new additions for 2023 will come in next month’s NFL draft.

