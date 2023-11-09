Jaguars will induct inaugural coach Tom Coughlin in franchise’s ring of honor next season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tom Coughlin, the first coach in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be inducted into the franchise’s ring of honor next season. Coughlin will become the seventh member of the “Pride of the Jaguars” during a yet-to-be-determined home game in 2024. The 77-year-old Coughlin is the winningest coach in franchise history. He went 72-64 over eight seasons and led the Jaguars to the AFC title game in 1996 and 1999. He was fired in December 2002 after a third straight losing season. Coughlin landed with the New York Giants and led them to two Super Bowl titles in 12 years.

