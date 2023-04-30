Jaguars use NFL draft to find offensive help for QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars closed the NFL draft the same way they opened it. They got quarterback Trevor Lawrence some potential help. Jacksonville ended the three-day event by selecting Houston fullback Derek Parish in the seventh round, with the 240th overall pick. It might normally be a throwaway choice, especially in a draft that lacked depth, but general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson were looking for someone to boost the team’s short-yardage packages. And they landed on Parish, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive end who is converting to fullback for his shot at making an NFL roster.

