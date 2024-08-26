Jaguars try to bounce back from a late-season collapse with a revamped defense and a retooled O-line

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to take a step forward following last year’s late-season collapse. It might be needed to keep coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke off hot seats. The Jaguars started 8-3 in 2023 before losing five of their final six games and missing the postseason after leading the division for two months. Pederson responded by firing most of his defensive staff and letting three veteran starters walk in free agency. Now, new coordinator Ryan Nielsen is tasked with finding a quick fix for a unit that features star pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. On offense, it’s all about keeping quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright and healthy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.