Jaguars’ Travon Walker plans to use his ‘superpower’ in Year 2 as he eyes gold jacket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker is hellbent on proving he was worthy of the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s so confident that he’ll end up being the best of the class that he’s openly talking about one day wearing a gold jacket reserved for Pro Football Hall of Famers. It doesn’t sound like hyperbole, either. Walker and the Jaguars believe the former Georgia standout has made huge strides since last season and will be a near-impossible-to-block defender in 2023. Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell says “you can see the growth.” Caldwell adds that Walker now understands what he likes to do. Caldwell calls it his “superpower.”

