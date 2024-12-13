Jaguars TE Evan Engram to have season-ending shoulder surgery and join QB Trevor Lawrence on IR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum. Coach Doug Pederson says Engram will be placed on injured reserve two days before the Jaguars (3-10) host the New York Jets (3-10). Engram has 47 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown this year, his third in Jacksonville. He missed four games early in the season because of a strained hamstring. Engram hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week’s 10-6 victory at Tennessee, and tests later revealed the extent of the injury.

