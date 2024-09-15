Jaguars TE Evan Engram injures a hamstring in warmups and won’t play against the Browns

By The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (11) attempts to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram sustained a hamstring injury during pregame warmups and was ruled out an hour before kickoff against Cleveland. Engram was apparently injured after the team submitted its inactive list. Without him, second-year pro Brenton Strange is expected to see more playing time. Engram caught a career-high 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns last season. He had one reception for 5 yards in the season opener at Miami.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.