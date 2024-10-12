Jaguars TE Engram ‘trending’ toward playing vs Bears in London after missing games with leg injury

WATFORD, England (AP) — Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is likely to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears in what would be a boost for a team that arrived late to England because of Hurricane Milton. The two-time Pro Bowl tight end — a favorite target of quarterback Trevor Lawrence — hasn’t played since the season opener because of a hamstring injury. Coach Doug Pederson says Engram has “been trending good. He had a good week of practice, so would lean toward him playing in this game.” The Jags arrived about five hours later than usual on Friday.

