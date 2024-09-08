Jaguars stumble in 2nd half as fumble helps pave way to 20-17 loss at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Up by 10, on the road, late in the third quarter, with the football and driving deep into opponent territory. Everything was going Jacksonville’s way. All the Jaguars had to do was avoid the big mistake. And then … the big mistake. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne fumbled the ball away a step from the goal line late in the third quarter, Miami recovered in the end zone and the game immediately changed. Miami scored one play later on an 80-yard touchdown reception by Tyreek Hill, sparking a comeback and the Dolphins went on to beat Jacksonville 20-17 in the opener for both teams on Sunday.

