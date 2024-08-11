Jaguars sign veteran safety Tashaun Gipson despite a 6-game suspension to start the regular season

By The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran safety Gipson to a one-year contract Sunday, Aug. 11, reuniting him with the franchise despite a six-game suspension to start the regular season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract despite a six-game suspension to start the regular season. Gipson played three seasons for Jacksonville and was a starter on the 2017 team that advanced to the AFC title game. Gipson will join the team for practice beginning Monday and could end up serving as an experienced backup — essentially a midseason insurance policy — once his suspension ends in late October. Gipson would be eligible to play for Jacksonville beginning in Week 7 against New England in London. He was suspended in early July for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

