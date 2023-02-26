Jaguars sign Robertson-Harris, Hasty to contract extensions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and running back JaMycal Hasty to contract extensions. Robertson-Harris signed a three-year, $30 million extension, according to NFL Network. He had one year remaining on a three-year, $23.4 million deal. He is coming off the best season of his NFL career. He started all 17 games and finished with 45 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks. Hasty would have been a restricted free agent once the new league year began next month. He ran for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns last season as Travis Etienne’s primary backup.

