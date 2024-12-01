Jaguars sign left tackle Walker Little to a 3-year, $45 million extension, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Walker Little has signed a three-year contract extension. A person familiar with the deal says it’s worth $45 million and includes $26 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because financial details weren’t released. Little was a second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2021. He has made 21 starts over four seasons. But he didn’t land a full-time starting job until the team traded Cam Robinson in October. The Jaguars played him at left tackle, right tackle and even guard in hopes of finding him the right spot.Now, he’s the team’s left tackle of the future — even though Jacksonville has made no commitment to general manager Trent Baalke or coach Doug Pederson beyond the rest of this season.

