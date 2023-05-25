Jaguars sign ex-Broncos PK Brandon McManus, waive Riley Patterson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Brandon McManus in hopes of upgrading their special teams. The move came two days after Denver dropped the veteran kicker and former team captain. The Jaguars waived kicker Riley Patterson to make room on the 90-man roster for McManus. McManus had been scheduled to count nearly $5 million against Denver’s salary cap in 2023. The 31-year-old McManus was the last holdover from the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50. He connected on a franchise-most 42 field goals of 50 yards or longer in the regular season and the playoffs.

