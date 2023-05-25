Jaguars sign ex-Broncos PK Brandon McManus, trade Riley Patterson to Lions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Brandon McManus in hopes of upgrading their special teams. The move came two days after Denver dropped the veteran kicker and former team captain. The Jaguars initially waived kicker Riley Patterson to make room for McManus on their 90-man roster but ended up trading him to Detroit for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2026. Patterson was with the Lions in 2021 and during training camp in 2022. McManus had been scheduled to count nearly $5 million against Denver’s salary cap in 2023. The 31-year-old McManus connected on a franchise-most 42 field goals of 50 yards or longer in the regular season and the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.