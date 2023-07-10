Jaguars sign coach Doug Pederson’s son, Josh, to compete for a roster spot during camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. Pederson caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games. The Gamblers terminated his contract last week so he could sign with a then-unnamed NFL team. He replaces undrafted rookie Leonard Taylor, who was waived with an injury designation. Despite being the coach’s kid, Josh Pederson could have a tough time making Jacksonville’s opening-day roster. The Jags have veteran Evan Engram, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, atop a depth chart that also includes second-round draft pick Brenton Strange.

