Jaguars select OT Anton Harrison with 27th pick in NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — With veteran Cam Robinson facing a multigame suspension, the Jacksonville Jaguars took Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th overall pick in the NFL draft. The Jaguars traded down twice — moving from 24th to 25th and then from 25th to 27th — before landing Harrison. They got three picks in return from the New York Giants and Buffalo for dropping down three spots. Harrison could end up being an immediate starter, especially if Robinson is sidelined as many as six games to start the season. Harrison allowed one sacks in 425 pass-block snaps with the Sooners last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.