Jaguars seeking more production from 2023 draft class, including Brenton Strange and Tank Bigsby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s 2023 draft class was mostly an afterthought last year. First-rounder Anton Harrison started all 17 games and was stout at right tackle. But second-round tight end Brenton Strange, third-round running back Tank Bigsby and the rest of the rookies barely contributed. Year 2 should be a different story. The second-year pros will get a chance to show their progress when the Jaguars host defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City in a preseason game Saturday night. Coach Doug Pederson says “going into Year 2, there is confidence there. We understand their ability and what they can do.”

