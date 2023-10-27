Jaguars rule out WR Zay Jones for Sunday’s game at Steelers because of lingering knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones won’t play at Pittsburgh on Sunday because of a lingering right knee injury. Coach Doug Pederson ruled Jones out before practice Friday. Jones will miss his fifth game in six weeks. Since the Jaguars have a bye week after facing the Steelers, Jones will have extra time to get healthy before the team’s Nov. 12 game against the 49ers. Pederson says “we’ll see where he’s at” after the bye. Jones has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season.

