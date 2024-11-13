Jaguars rule out QB Trevor Lawrence against the Lions and hope to get him back after a bye

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence stand on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss his second consecutive game because of an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder. Coach Doug Pederson ruled Lawrence out and says Mac Jones will start at Detroit on Sunday. Lawrence took a hit to his left shoulder while scrambling at Philadelphia on Nov. 3. Instead of sliding, he chose to go head-first and got hammered by linebacker Zack Baun. Lawrence practiced in a limited role last week but was ruled out before a 12-7 loss to Minnesota.

