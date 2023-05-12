Jaguars rookie LB Miller practices for 1st time since foot surgery, awaits full clearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ventrell Miller passed his physical but failed to gain clearance for a full workload as the Jacksonville Jaguars opened a two-day rookie minicamp. The former Florida standout linebacker had surgery in late December to repair a broken bone in his right foot that prevented him from participating at the Senior Bowl, the NFL scouting combine and Florida’s pro day. The Jaguars still chose him 121st overall. Jacksonville felt Miller was worth a low-risk gamble even though he missed most of the 2021 season with a torn biceps and played nine games last fall with a broken foot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.