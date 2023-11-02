Jaguars relish 5-game winning streak a year after having to rally from 0-for-October skid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have won 14 of 19 games since an 0-for-October skid in 2022. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that spent decades wallowing in mediocrity. The Jaguars point to a brutally honest meeting over the Atlantic Ocean after losing to Denver at Wembley Stadium. A year later, they’ve won five in a row heading into their bye week and insist they still haven’t played a complete game or come remotely close to the offensive juggernaut they believe they can be in coach Doug Pederson’s second season. Simply put, they are certain their best football is ahead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.