Jaguars release veteran DT Foley Fatukasi on his 29th birthday to save $3.5M against the cap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars cut veteran defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi on his 29th birthday. The Jaguars made the move a few hours after wishing Fatukasi a happy birthday on social media. Releasing him will save the Jaguars roughly $3.5 million against the 2024 salary cap. Fatukasi will still cost the team $9.3 million in dead money. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Jacksonville in 2022 that included $20 million guaranteed. He was due to count nearly $13 million against the cap this year. He was coming off a season in which he started 16 games and finished with a career-low-tying 24 tackles.

