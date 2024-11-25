Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to practice in hopes of returning against AFC South-leading Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to practice and “we’ll see where he’s at from there.” Lawrence missed the past two games, losses to Minnesota and Detroit, with a sprained left shoulder. Lawrence had extra time to rest during Jacksonville’s bye week. The Jaguars (2-9) host AFC South-leading Houston (7-5) on Sunday and need a victory to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention. Pederson says Lawrence is “feeling better” and they will know more about his playing status following practice Wednesday. Lawrence took a hit to his left shoulder while scrambling at Philadelphia on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.