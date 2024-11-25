Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to practice in hopes of returning against AFC South-leading Texans

By The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence stand on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to practice and “we’ll see where he’s at from there.” Lawrence missed the past two games, losses to Minnesota and Detroit, with a sprained left shoulder. Lawrence had extra time to rest during Jacksonville’s bye week. The Jaguars (2-9) host AFC South-leading Houston (7-5) on Sunday and need a victory to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention. Pederson says Lawrence is “feeling better” and they will know more about his playing status following practice Wednesday. Lawrence took a hit to his left shoulder while scrambling at Philadelphia on Nov. 3.

