Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence starts against the Saints despite his knee sprain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was cleared to start for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night after being listed as questionable with a sprained left knee. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out on Monday, a day after he’d twisted his knee during sack in the late stages of a 37-20 victory over Indianapolis. Lawrence left the game after that play, but said on Tuesday that he felt a lot better than he expected and would do everything he could to play. The Saints activated linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis after he’d been listed as questionable with a sore knee.

