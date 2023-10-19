Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence starts against the Saints despite his knee sprain

By The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was cleared to start for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night after being listed as questionable with a sprained left knee. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out on Monday, a day after he’d twisted his knee during sack in the late stages of a 37-20 victory over Indianapolis. Lawrence left the game after that play, but said on Tuesday that he felt a lot better than he expected and would do everything he could to play. The Saints activated linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis after he’d been listed as questionable with a sore knee.

