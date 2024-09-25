Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says season ‘can turn quick’ after 0-3 start and MNF debacle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence believes the Jacksonville Jaguars can reverse course with one victory, maybe even with one drive or one play. Coming off the most embarrassing primetime game in franchise history, the winless Jaguars will try to rebound from the debacle at Houston on Sunday. It’s a division matchup that follows a road game and a short week, far from the ideal scenario for a turnaround. But Lawrence and coach Doug Pederson insist success isn’t as far off as it seemed during a 47-10 loss at Buffalo on Monday Night Football. Lawrence says “it can turn quick.”

