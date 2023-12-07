Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence returns to practice, taking another step toward playing at Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has returned to practice in a limited capacity. It’s another step toward playing at Cleveland despite a high ankle sprain. Lawrence took snaps, moved around on his right ankle and threw passes during the portion of practice open to reporters. It came a day after he said he felt a lot better than he thought he would despite badly rolling his ankle late in Monday night’s loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence does play, he would do so while dealing with injuries to both legs. He sprained his left knee in Week 6 against Indianapolis, played four days later at New Orleans and has worn a knee brace since.

