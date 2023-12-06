Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence making progress toward ‘hopefully playing’ at Browns on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has ditched the crutches and the walking boot. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback feels “a lot better” than he thought he would two days after sustaining a high ankle sprain against Cincinnati. Lawrence sat out practice but wouldn’t rule out playing at Cleveland on Sunday, a matchup that could help decide the AFC wild-card race or postseason seeding down the stretch. Lawrence injured his right ankle when left tackle Walker Little stepped on him while getting powered backward late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

