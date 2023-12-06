Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence making progress toward ‘hopefully playing’ at Browns on Sunday

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has ditched the crutches and the walking boot. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback feels “a lot better” than he thought he would two days after sustaining a high ankle sprain against Cincinnati. Lawrence sat out practice but wouldn’t rule out playing at Cleveland on Sunday, a matchup that could help decide the AFC wild-card race or postseason seeding down the stretch. Lawrence injured his right ankle when left tackle Walker Little stepped on him while getting powered backward late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

