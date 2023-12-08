Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is considered a game-time decision to play at Cleveland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s availability for Sunday’s game at Cleveland will be a game-time decision based on how he feels during warmups. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day. He seemed to move around without any issues during the portion open to the media. He was formally listed as questionable to play against the Browns. Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. He sat out practice Wednesday but said he was feeling much better than expected since left tackle Walker Little stepped on him during a passing play.

