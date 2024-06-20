Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence insists $275M contract extension won’t create any added pressure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence insists his new contract, which makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history, won’t create any added pressure. Lawrence signed the five-year, $275 million contract extension a week after agreeing to the deal. It includes $142 million fully guaranteed and a $37.5 million signing bonus. He says “being a starting quarterback in this league is a big responsibility” and adds that it “doesn’t really change what I expect of myself and what the team expects of me.” Lawrence is now the sixth NFL quarterback making more than $50 million a year, and he’s the youngest on the list.

