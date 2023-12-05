Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career. Coach Doug Pederson says tests on Lawrence’s right ankle showed “everything’s stable, everything’s good.” He adds that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.” Pederson says Lawrence’s injury “looked worse than it really was. Very fortunate there.” He declines to say if Lawrence has a realistic shot at playing Sunday at Cleveland. The Jaguars will be without receiver Christian Kirk for “some time” because of a core muscle injury.

