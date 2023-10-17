Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence feels optimistic about playing at the Saints despite sprained knee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence “felt a lot better” than he expected two days after being diagnosed with a sprained left knee. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice, but was optimistic he would play at New Orleans on Thursday night. He says “I’m going to do everything I can to be out there.” Lawrence says his knee has progressed “really well through the past 24, 48 hours” and added that “I really like where it’s at.” If he can’t play, backup C.J. Beathard would get his first start since the 2020 regular-season finale with San Francisco.

