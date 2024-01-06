Jaguars QB Lawrence and WR Kirk are on track to start team’s regular-season finale at Titans

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Christian Kirk are on track to start Jacksonville’s regular-season finale at Tennessee that will decide the AFC South champion. Lawrence flew with the team to Nashville on Saturday after practicing in a limited capacity the last three days. Kirk was activated from injured reserve after missing the last four games following groin surgery. If the duo plays, the 9-7 Jaguars would have all 22 starters available for the first time since Week 11 against the 5-11 Titans. Receiver Zay Jones also has been cleared to return after missing the last two games.

