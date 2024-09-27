Jaguars Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram is doubtful to play at the Texans this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram is doubtful to play at Houston on Sunday. Engram missed the last two games after straining a hamstring in pregame warmups before the team’s home opener against Cleveland in Week 2. Pederson says Engram’s chances of returning in time to play the Texans is a “long shot.” Engram caught a career-high 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns last season.

